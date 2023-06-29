Several states across India have put in place specific guidelines and security measures in a bid to ensure peaceful celebration of the Eid-ul-Adha festival across the country on Thursday.



While security has been beefed up in the national capital Delhi and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, other states have also undertaken measures to ensure no untoward law and order situation.

Uttar Pradesh

With a view to ensuring law and order on Eid-ul-Adha and a series of upcoming festivals, including Shravani Shivratri, Nagpanchami, Rakshabandhan, Bakrid, and Muharram, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has implemented strict measures to ensure law and order during these festivities. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a review of the preparations on Tuesday and issued essential directions and amenities for the devotees in the public interest.

In an official release, the UP CM emphasised the need for sensitivity regarding law and order during the upcoming festivals. He urged the public to adhere to guidelines and maintain peace and harmony. Notably, Chief Minister Adityanath issued stringent instructions against offering sacrifices during Bakrid at disputed locations.

He stressed the importance of marking designated places for the ritual and avoiding sacrifices at disputed sites. As part of the measures, the UP CM directed that there should be no display of weapons during religious processions. Any incidents that may hurt the sentiments of people from other religions, should be prevented.



The authorities have also been advised to keep a close watch on mischievous elements attempting to provoke communities. Additional police forces were instructed to be deployed in sensitive areas, and regular foot patrolling in the evenings was mandated. The public was urged to keep the PRV 112 emergency service active.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced a ban on animal sacrifices at public places, including roads, hospitals, schools, colleges, parks, and places of worship, in Bangalore.

Only authorised abattoirs will be allowed to slaughter animals for consumption. Violators of these guidelines will face legal consequences, including imprisonment and penalties under relevant acts and sections.

Maharashtra

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court intervened to prevent animal sacrifices in housing societies without municipal permission. Responding to a challenge against animal slaughter in a south Mumbai society ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the court instructed the Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure compliance.

However, a situation escalated in the suburb of Mira Road, where members of JP Infra society protested against the presence of sacrificial goats, leading to manhandling and verbal abuse.

Jammu and Kashmir

In Srinagar, the government’s decision to bar Eid prayers at the historic Srinagar Eidgah has drawn criticism from the management committee of the Jamia Masjid. Traditionally, Muslims offer Eid prayers at Eidgah, but the authorities expressed concerns that it may turn into an anti-India procession. The committee denounced the decision, highlighting the customary practice of congregational Eid prayers at Eidgah.

Delhi

Delhi police have beefed up security amid the ongoing celebration of Eid-ul-Adha and said that the security of the people is their top priority. DCP Central, Sanjay Kumar Sain said, “Security of the people is our top priority and with the help of MCD, we are ensuring that the area is clean and hygienic.” He also said that around 1000 district police personnel are present and outside force is also supporting them, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak also ensured the deployment of security forces and said that the top most law and arrangements are made on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. “Topmost security and law and order arrangements have been made on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. Adequate deployment of security forces have been done, seniors officials are on the field,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court declined to pass urgent orders on an application seeking strict enforcement of an advisory against illegal animal killings during Eid-al-Adha. The court listed the application for July 3, urging it to be placed before the appropriate bench as per the roster.