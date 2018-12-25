India number one in tsunami early warning system, says Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said India ranks number one in the world in tsunami early warning system. (PTI)

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said India ranks number one in the world in tsunami early warning system, and is assisting several countries in signalling the natural disaster in advance. On Saturday night, a powerful tsunami hit Indonesia, known for its thousands of islands stretching from the Andaman Sea to Indian Ocean and South China Sea, killing at least 373 people and injuring thousands.

The Union Minister of Earth Sciences and Environment was at Titagarh near here before the formal launch of the coastal research vessel ‘CRV Sagar Tara’, built by Titagarh Wagons Ltd for the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT). “I can say with full confidence that for tsunami early warning, today we are number one in the world. We never give false warning and are helping all countries across rim of ocean to give them warning signals,” he told reporters.

India should be among the top three scientific nations by 2030, the minister said. Talking about ‘CRV Sagar Tara’, to be launched at 4 am on December 25, he said it will be the sixth such research vessel to be included in the fleet of NIOT’s vessels employed in conducting various oceanographic missions.

“Such ships are not made for entertainment purpose. When our scientists venture into the ocean for deep sea underwater research, it is for serious purpose,” Vardhan said. “Indian ship industry was miles ahead of others in the past. India was the leader in all aspects. It will again reach that position,” he added.

J P Chowdhary, Executive Chairman of Titagarh Wagons said the vessel is equipped with advanced scientific and latest navigational equipment. “This ship will be used for shallow water operations, tsunami early warning system, deep sea technology development, and be a national facility for ocean research,” he said.

At least 60 research institutes from India are expected to utilise the vessel, Chowdhary said, adding, another identical research vessel is expected to be launched during March/April 2019.