India not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but to exceed them: PM Modi

By: |
December 12, 2020 9:52 PM

India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but to exceed them beyond expectations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 on Saturday, highlighting that the country has reduced its emission intensity by 21 per cent over 2005 levels.

“Today, as we are looking to set our sights even higher, we must also not lose sight of the past. We must not only revise our ambitions, but also review our achievements against targets already set,” he said.

“Only then can our voices be credible for future generations,” Modi said.

He said that in 2047, India will celebrate 100 years as a modern, independent nation.

“To all my fellow residents of this planet, I make a solemn pledge today. Centennial India will not only meet its own targets, but will also exceed your expectations,” Modi said.

India is not only on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but to exceed them beyond expectations, the prime minister said.

“We have reduced our emission intensity by 21 per cent over 2005 levels,” he said.

