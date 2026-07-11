Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon on Saturday elevated both nations’ relations into a strategic partnership, sealing an ambitious roadmap to 2030 and a raft of defence, trade and security outcomes aimed at deepening cooperation across the Indo‑Pacific. The two-day visit in Auckland produced 18 concrete outcomes — including 10 agreements — and set an aspirational target to double bilateral trade in goods and services to NZD 7 billion (about Rs 35,000 crore) by 2030.

Defence and maritime collaboration, a freshly concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a NZD 20 billion investment commitment in India, and joint action on terrorism emerged as the centrepieces of the renewed relationship.

PM Modi and Christopher Luxon formally decided to elevate bilateral ties to the level of a strategic partnership and endorsed the “India–New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030” — a four‑year framework intended to guide cooperation across defence, trade, technology, agriculture, people‑to‑people links and innovation.

“We have decided to elevate our ties to a Strategic Partnership. We will move forward across every sector with clear goals and concrete outcomes,” Prime Minister Modi said after the talks, stressing that the pact institutionalises regular engagement and converts political will into measurable action.

India and New Zealand are working together to build an even stronger partnership for the future.@chrisluxonmp

https://t.co/BJUTl8Vo6e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2026

Trade, investment and FTA: Depth and dynamism between India and New Zealand

Economic ties received a major boost. Leaders welcomed the India–New Zealand FTA, signed earlier this year, as a landmark that will open market access and catalyse investment, services trade and talent mobility. Modi highlighted that bilateral trade grew over 50% in the past three years and said the FTA would provide the foundation to double trade to NZD 7 billion by 2030. He also welcomed New Zealand’s headline commitment of USD (NZD) 20 billion in investments in India, calling it an opportunity for Kiwi companies to become long‑term partners in India’s growth story.

इस वर्ष दोनों देशों के बीच 9 महीनों के रिकॉर्ड समय में Free Trade Agreement हुआ है। ये आप सभी के लिए market access, investment, services, technology और talent mobility के नए अवसर लेकर आएगा। pic.twitter.com/8tb7729v1e — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 11, 2026

“With trade, we are preparing the blueprint for trust, technology and talent,” Modi said, pointing to agriculture, dairy, food processing, fintech and connectivity between payment systems (notably UPI) as priority areas.

Defence and maritime cooperation: Deep strategic trust

A substantive defence and maritime agenda underpinned the strategic upgrade. The joint outcomes included a Maritime Cooperation Arrangement (MCA), an Implementing Arrangement on hydrography and nautical cartography, and a Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement focused on the maritime domain. The two sides agreed to institutionalise structured engagement between defence ministries and armed services and to establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue to improve coordination, information sharing and joint exercises.

PM Modi described the growing defence partnership as a manifestation of “deep strategic trust” and flagged increased bilateral naval exercises and logistics support between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force.

The joint statement also recalled practical cooperation last year under Combined Task Force 150, where New Zealand served as Commander and India as Deputy Commander, supporting counter‑narcotics and maritime security operations in the Western Indian Ocean. These operational links now have a formal framework for expansion.

This has been a great year for the India-New Zealand partnership. Earlier this year, our nations concluded a Free Trade Agreement in record time and now, we have elevated our ties to a Strategic Partnership. Next up, we wish to double bilateral trade by 2030! https://t.co/IyR5qpUt2X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2026

Security cooperation and a Joint Working Group on terrorism related matters

Counter‑terrorism and law enforcement cooperation received marked attention. The leaders announced the creation of a dedicated Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter‑Terrorism to institutionalise information sharing, coordination on disrupting terror financing and safe havens, and joint capacity building. PM Narendra Modi said the two countries will “move forward shoulder to shoulder on the issue of terrorism.”

Both leaders condemned recent terror incidents, reaffirmed a zero‑tolerance approach, and agreed to deepen cooperation on cyber security, transnational organised crime, illicit drug trafficking and people trafficking through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @chrisluxonmp held productive talks in Auckland. The two leaders decided to elevate India-New Zealand ties to a Strategic Partnership. They discussed expanding cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, technology, agriculture, dairy,… pic.twitter.com/o6OQZ4OPa8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 11, 2026

Indo‑Pacific, navigation rights and multilateral reform

On the broader geopolitical front, PM Modi and Luxon exchanged views on the Indo‑Pacific and reiterated commitment to a free, open and rules‑based regional order. The joint statement emphasised freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with UNCLOS (1982) and called for de‑escalation and protection of civilians in conflict zones — including a mutual call for restoration of freedom of navigation through strategic chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz. Both leaders also urged bold and effective reform of the United Nations and reiterated New Zealand’s support for India’s candidature for an expanded and reformed UN Security Council.

लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों में दृढ विश्वास हमें natural partner बनाता है।

दो maritime देश के रूप में हमारा करीबी सहयोग Indo-Pacific को एक नई ताकत देता है और शान्ति के हमारे लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने में हमारे संबंध एक नई ऊर्जा भर सकते हैं: माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी… pic.twitter.com/Xk7O5RBCXp — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 11, 2026

Supply chains, energy, Pacific Island concerns, people‑to‑people ties, fintech and agricultural talks

Recognising vulnerabilities exposed by disruptions across the Indo‑Pacific, the two sides flagged the importance of resilient supply chains and stable energy networks. They acknowledged that Pacific Island countries are especially exposed to commodity price shocks and higher energy costs, and agreed to enhance cooperation—particularly in areas like energy security, maritime safety, and development partnerships—so that regional stability and economic resilience are strengthened.

Beyond security and trade, leaders outlined sectoral avenues for deeper engagement: digital payments integration (including exploring UPI interlinkages), greater collaboration in agriculture, dairy and food processing, joint work on agri‑tech and dairy science, and expanded collaboration on clean energy, urban mobility, water and waste management.

PM Modi specifically invited New Zealand investors to participate in India’s infrastructure and green transition projects, framing the relationship as mutually beneficial for businesses, innovators and youth.

Held extensive and fruitful talks with PM Luxon in Auckland this morning. His own visit to India last year energised our bilateral partnership and my visit today, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 4 decades, has added further momentum to the India-New Zealand friendship.… pic.twitter.com/W8bpOfAeeE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2026

Leaders’ impressions and the road ahead between 2 nations

PM Modi described Luxon’s prior visit to India as having already accelerated bilateral engagement and called the Auckland visit the start of a “new chapter.” Luxon lauded India’s development trajectory and noted significant poverty reduction and a growing middle class under PM Modi’s leadership, framing enhanced ties as an opportunity for commercial and strategic partnership. Both sides committed to working swiftly for the early entry into force of the FTA and to implement the Roadmap’s priorities through follow‑up mechanisms and ministerial dialogues.

The Strategic Partnership signals a clear turn toward closer India–New Zealand alignment on maritime security, trade liberalisation and multilateral cooperation. For New Zealand, closer ties with India open a gateway to South Asian markets and technology partnerships; for India, they add a like‑minded partner in the Indo‑Pacific with credible maritime and rule‑of‑law credentials. The defence agreements, the JWG on terrorism, the NZD 20 billion investment pledge and the FTA together create a multi‑vector relationship that blends economics, security and values at a time of rising strategic competition in the region.