India, Nepal resolve technical issues on Pancheshwar dam: Water commission

All technical issues related to the long-awaited Pancheshwar dam in Uttarakhand have been resolved between India and Nepal, Chairman of the Central Water Commission, S Masood Hussaini, said Friday.
Pancheshwar dam on river Mahakali in Champawat district of the state is likely to address the power and irrigation needs of the two neighbours. The multi-purpose project has been hanging fire for the last 35 years.
