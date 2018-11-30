India, Nepal resolve technical issues on Pancheshwar dam: Water commission

The multi-purpose project has been hanging fire for the last 35 years.

All technical issues related to the long-awaited Pancheshwar dam in Uttarakhand have been resolved between India and Nepal, Chairman of the Central Water Commission, S Masood Hussaini, said Friday.

Pancheshwar dam on river Mahakali in Champawat district of the state is likely to address the power and irrigation needs of the two neighbours. The multi-purpose project has been hanging fire for the last 35 years.