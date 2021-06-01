India needs a Prime Minister, not an event manager: Congress slams Modi government over state of economy

Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Prime Minister for the current state of India's economy.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought economic activities to a virtual standstill in many parts of the country, the Congress has slammed the Modi government alleging mishandling. In a Twitter post, the party said, “India needs a Prime Minister, not an event manager.” The post contained an image with the text reading, ‘BJP Infected Economy – 23 crore people have been pushed below the poverty line and into indebtedness’.

In another post, the opposition party alleged that the only reason for India’s economic trouble is one man’s high-handedness. The Congress was pointing to reports which said that India’s GDP contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

India needs a Prime Minister, not an event manager.#BJPinfectedEconomy pic.twitter.com/ux4jCaYiBW — Congress (@INCIndia) June 1, 2021

The party said that those who promised to make India a $5-trillion economy, have seen an almost $5 trillion bank fraud during their tenure. “Common people have to pay the price for Modi ji’s fake promises,” said the Congress.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the Modi government. She said that disaster in the economy is the masterstroke of the Modi government. “GDP Rate: -7.3, Unemployment rate: 12%, Second wave: 1 crore jobs lost, 2020: 97% of people’s income decreased, Petrol: Rs 100, Mustard oil: Rs 200, LPG: Rs 809. Disaster in the economy and Opportunity in disaster -is the masterstroke of the Modi government,” she said.

विकास दर: -7.3

बेरोजगारी दर: 12%

दूसरी लहर: 1 करोड़ नौकरियां खत्म

2020: 97% लोगों की आय घटी

पेट्रोल- 100रु

सरसों का तेल- 200रु

रसोई गैस- 809रु “अर्थव्यवस्था में आपदा और आपदा में अवसर” यही मोदी सरकार का मास्टरस्ट्रोक है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 1, 2021

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the current state of the economy is the PM’s hall of shame. “PM’s hall of shame- Minimum GDP, Maximum Unemployment,” he said.

“The GDP in 2020-21 is lower than the GDP in 2018-19. 2020-21 has been the darkest year of the economy in four decades. The performance in the four quarters of 2020-21 tells the story…The current state of the economy is no doubt largely due to the impact of the pandemic, but it has been compounded by the ineptitude and incompetent economic management of the BJP-led NDA government,” said Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram.

The Congress party has been cornering the government over several issues including vaccination, shortage of medicines being used in the treatment of COVID-19 and related complications as well as the downward slide in the GDP.