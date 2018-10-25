India needs a decisive government, weak coalitions bad for India: NSA Ajit Doval

Praising Modi government’s Digital initiatives he said, “Government’s digitisation initiative is a big game-changer,” Doval said, while warning that false narratives can lead to tensions.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Thursday delivered the Patel Memorial Lecture on India’s strategic assets. Doval said that India was ahead of China in the 70s and since it is now on the threshold of a great journey, the country needs a decisive government. “India’s economy is one of the biggest economies in the world. The international community recognises India as one of the fastest growing economies. We need a decisive government, weak coalitions will be bad for India,” NSA Ajit Doval said.

“India cannot afford to be a soft power for the next few years because it will be compelled to take hard decisions,” Ajit Doval said outlining his strategy for India’s strategic growth. “People’s representatives do not govern us. We are governed by the laws made by them, therefore the rule of law is extremely important for the country,” he added.

Talking about what the country needs to do to become a major power in the world, Doval said, “For us to become a major power, our economy has to be big, it has to be competitive globally. It can only happen if we become technologically advanced. All defence hardware must be 100% transfer of technology. This is the policy of the new government.”

Praising Modi government’s Digital initiatives he said, “Government’s digitisation initiative is a big game-changer,” Doval said, while warning that false narratives can lead to tensions.

Providing his comparative analysis of the situation of India vis-a-vis China, Doval said, “See how China’s Alibaba and others have become big companies, how much Chinese government has supported them. We want the Indian private sector companies should perform and promote Indian strategic interest.”

“The populist measures shouldn’t take precedence over national requirements. It is a temptation that you take a thing or you refrain from doing the thing which is in national interest. But probably for a short time they may cause some pain to the people,” NSA Ajit Doval added.