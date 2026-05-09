The Centre on Friday announced the appointment of Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the future Chief of the Naval Staff.

Gen Anil Chauhan’s tenure would end on May 30, 2026 and Lt Gen Raja Subramani will take over thereafter, the Ministry of Defence said. Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan will succeed Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi once the latter retires on May 31.

Who is Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani?

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence termed Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani as a “highly decorated officer with over four decades of distinguished service”. The officer, who has been honoured with PVSM, AVSM, SM and VSM, is presently working as Military Adviser at National Security Council Secretariat since September 2025, the ministry said.

The ministry claimed he had also been the Vice Chief of Army Staff and GOC-in-C, Central Command and had commanded important operational units on the Western and Northern fronts. After taking control as CDS, he will also be Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, the administration said. Lt Gen Raja Subramani will succeed Gen Anil Chauhan who is scheduled to end his term later this month.

Government of India appoints Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) as the next Chief of Defence Staff, who will also serve as Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. He will assume office after Gen Anil Chauhan completes his tenure on 30 May 2026. A highly… pic.twitter.com/wnbeitcpyX — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2026

Who is Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan?

The government has appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of Naval Staff. The commander is presently serving as Flag commander Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Government appoints Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM as the next Chief of the Naval Staff. Currently serving as FOC-in-C, @IN_WNC, the Admiral brings nearly four decades of distinguished service, with extensive operational, strategic & personnel management… pic.twitter.com/5tFs4eR2xJ — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2026

The government said he is an officer with “nearly four decades of distinguished service” in his career and has “extensive operational, strategic & personnel management experience across key appointments in the Indian Navy”.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVMS), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) during his service in the Navy. He will succeed Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who is retiring on 31 May 2026. The statements were made in separate social media posts by the Ministry of Defence.