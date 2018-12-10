India must focus on improving human capital to sustain growth, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 10:43 PM

Kant while speaking at an event organised by industry body FICCI stressed that development of social sector is crucial to harnessing the country's demographic dividend.

He also pointed out that no country in the post World War II period has grew rapidly without following exports led strategy.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Monday said if India wants to grow at 8 per cent plus annually for next three decades then the country must focus on improving its human capital and physical quality of life. Kant while speaking at an event organised by industry body FICCI stressed that development of social sector is crucial to harnessing the country’s demographic dividend.

He also pointed out that no country in the post World War II period has grew rapidly without following exports led strategy. The Niti Aayog CEO also rued that the erstwhile Planning Commission did not focus on health, nutrition and sanitation in the first and second five-year plan (1951-56 and 1956-1961).

“Today, we are laying huge emphasis on health, nutrition and sanitation,” he said. Kant noted that in India’s nationalistic history, the role of businesses has been completely ignored. The Indian National Congress (INC) and business houses had cordial relationship during the freedom struggle period, he said adding that Mahatma Gandhi was able to build personalised relationship with top businessmen.

