India most dangerous country for women, behind Afghanistan, Somalia, says survey

India most dangerous country for women, says report

India is ranked right on top of a list of the world’s most dangerous countries for women, a survey by global experts in the Thomson Reuters Foundation that was released on Tuesday. It reported that women in India still face a high risk of sexual violence, forced labour, sex slavery, forced marriage female infanticide and also human trafficking. Human traffickers exploit women from India, Libya and Myanmar the most to wed, work and sell sex, the report found.

India performed even worse than war-torn Afghanistan and Syria in the list, which are positioned at second and third positions in the ranking. They are followed by conflict-torn Somalia and conservative Saudi Arabia, which only recently allowed its women to drive. The United States is the only developed nation to feature on the list at number 10, where women were most at risk of sexual violence, harassment and being coerced into sex.

The survey was conducted in terms of healthcare, economic resources, cultural or traditional practices, sexual violence and harassment, non-sexual violence and human trafficking. It also factored in healthcare, economic resources, cultural or traditional practices, sexual violence and harassment, non-sexual violence and human trafficking.

South Asia:

A similar poll was organised by Thomson Reuters back in 2011, in which India did not feature as high in the list, and Syria wasn’t there at all. According to one of the experts, ever since the 2012 Nirbhaya incident, the government did not take enough measures to ensure safety and security for its women – despite being the fastest growing economy and a leader in space and technology. According to data released by the government, violence against women rose by 83 percent between 2007 and 2016, when there were four cases of rape reported every hour.

Other countries featuring in the list are Pakistan, for being the fourth worst in terms of economic resources and discrimination as well as the risks women face from cultural, religious and traditional practices, including so-called honour killings. Afghanistan, a major part of which is still under Taliban rule, is the most dangerous country for women in terms of non-sexual violence, access to healthcare, and economic resources

Middle East:

Maria Al Abdeh, executive director of Women Now For Development, which supports women’s centres in Syria told Reuters, “I’m very afraid of being one of the least educated women in my country. The new generation has no access to education, economic opportunities, to law or to sexual health.”

“We have witnessed women dying in childbirth or having Caesareans without anaesthetic because they don’t have access to the hospital due to heavy bombing, or because the hospital has been destroyed,” said Abdeh, who have lost friends and colleagues in the war.

Yemen, the country facing the world’s most humanitarian crisis right now, is at the eighth in the list for poorly accessible healthcare, economic resources and sexual violence.

Africa:

Ninth in the list is Nigeria, because of the ongoing conflict with Boko Haram militants, that has resulted in rape, murder and killing of several thousand civilians. It is also listed as the fourth most dangerous country for human trafficking along with Russia. The report also mentioned Libya for its “slave markets”, where migrants attempting to leave the country are sold by the armed groups of the rival governments. Congo for the “hellish living conditions” in which millions of people live in, along with incessant sexual violence against women. Somalia also features in the list for its traditional practicies against woman and lesser economic access.

South East Asia:

The survey findings state that trafficked girls from Myanmar are mostly taken to China and forced into getting married for the gender imbalance that prevails in the country for its one-child policy. The ten most dangerous countries for women for human trafficking are the Philippines, Afghanistan, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Russia, Nigeria and India.

The United States stands last on the spot. Experts said that it was a surprise addition to the top 10 most dangerous countries, due to the #MeToo and Time’s Up campaigns against sexual harassment and violence that have dominated international headlines for months.

This poll by Thomson Reuters was conducted online, by phone and in person between March 26 and May 4 across Europe, Africa, the Americas, South East and South Asia and the Pacific for the second time since 2011.