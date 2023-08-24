IMD Weather Update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Uttarakhand, UP; check forecast for your region here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement on Wednesday (August 23) informed that heavy to very heavy rainfall spells are likely to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the next 2 days and in some parts of Bihar, West Bengal and Northeast India during next 3 days.

“Subdued rainfall activity is likely over south Peninsular India during next 6-7 days and over central India from 24th August onwards for subsequent 5-6 days,” IMD said in its latest weather forecast.

Himachal on red alert

The Met Department has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. The meteorological office issued a ‘red alert’ predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rains” in six of the state’s 12 districts including Shimla for the next 24 hours.

Shimla recorded 190 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, and during one hour, it recorded 60 mm of rain in the morning, an official told PTI.

Delhi weather update

Delhi recorded a fresh spell of rain yesterday and more showers are predicted. Heavy rain left the streets of the national capital soggy. During the peak morning hours, several cars were seen snarled in snarling gridlock. Light showers, which continued in the capital region throughout the day, brought the much-needed respite from humidity and heat for the residents.

Rainfall update for North and Central India

The upcoming days are set to bring a mixed bag of weather to Northwest India, with the possibility of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

According to IMD, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to experience heavy rainfall today.

Central India is gearing up for light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, complemented by thunderstorms and lightning. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are on the watchlist for isolated heavy rainfall for the next few days.

Rainfall alert for East India

As per the latest weather forecast by the Met Office, East India is likely to experience a widespread display of light to moderate rainfall interspersed with thunderstorms and lightning.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar will see isolated heavy rainfall from August 23-26. Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha are also forecasted to be covered by this weather pattern between August 23-25.

The possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall is particularly notable for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar on August 23-25.

Northeast India to witness intense weather conditions

The Northeastern region of India is poised to receive light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days.

Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh should anticipate isolated heavy rainfall from August 23-26. IMD also informed that intense weather conditions are expected, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall predicted for Assam & Meghalaya on August 23 and 24.