Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for Himachal, heavy rainfall warning for THESE states – Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast weather conditions for several states in the country. The Met Office has predicted showers in the hill states – Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh. IMD also issued a “yellow” alert for Himachal Pradesh expecting moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to IMD, it is expected that Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha may experience sporadic heavy rains over the next two days.

Other parts of the country, including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar, are also likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next three days.

“Overall rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over northeast India, near normal over east India and subdued rainfall activity likely over rest parts of the country,” IMD said in a statement.

Delhi to see cloudy skies; no rains likely

The meteorological office has predicted cloudy skies in the national capital over the upcoming five days without any expected rainfall during this period. The national capital received light to moderate rains on Wednesday which brought the maximum temperature down to 29.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature reached 24.3 degrees Celsius, two notches lower than normal.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85 for the national capital, falling within the moderate range. Relative humidity stood at 67 percent at 5.30 pm according to the IMD bulletin.

IMD issues yellow alert for Himachal

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert Friday, indicating the potential for heavy rainfall in several districts, including Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra.

“There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the districts of Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra. We have issued a yellow alert for 24 and 25 August…,” IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said speaking to ANI.

Sharma also stated that the state could expect relief from the rainfall starting on August 26, and the intensity of the weather activity would diminish from August 26 to 30.

Heavy rainfall in Odisha till Saturday

Odisha is witnessing heavy rainfall due to the southwest monsoon. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for multiple districts, predicting thunderstorms with lightning until specific times on Friday and Saturday.

These districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Ganjam, and Puri.

Weather forecast for other states

Northwest India: Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Uttar Pradesh on August 24-25. Other areas in northwest India can anticipate light to moderate isolated or scattered rainfall throughout the week.

East India: Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall in West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, and Odisha is predicted from August 24-26. Jharkhand can also expect these conditions on August 25.

Moreover, there is a chance of isolated very heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar on August 25. The rest of East India should prepare for light to moderate scattered or fairly widespread rainfall during the week.

Northeast India: Light fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the region during most days of the week.

Assam and Meghalaya could experience isolated very heavy rainfall from August 24-26, and Arunachal Pradesh might encounter it on August 24-25.

Central and South Peninsular India: South Peninsular India is likely to see light to moderate isolated or scattered rainfall throughout the week.