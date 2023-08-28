Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in THESE states today – Check complete forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather forecast issued on Sunday (August 27), warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya until Monday. According to the statement issued by the Met Office, this has been attributed to the interaction between a cyclonic circulation over west Assam at lower tropospheric levels and the western end of the monsoon trough aligning along the Himalayan foothills.

IMD said that light to moderate widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning are likely in East and Northeast India over the next five days while adding that the region has received lower-than-average rain so far this monsoon season.

The weather office also forecast rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in several states in Northern India till August 31. Parts of Odisha are likely to witness similar weather conditions on August 30 and 31.

The weather department also predicted subdued rainfall activity over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.

Weather prediction for Northeast India

Over the course of the next five days, Northeast India is expected to experience a mixture of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely across the region.

As per the prediction by IMD, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 28. Meanwhile, IMD has also issued yellow and orange warnings for several states in Northeast India, including Assam and Meghalaya for today.

Rainfall predicted for East India

In the eastern parts of the country, including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall coupled with thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated for the next few days.

According to the Met Department, there is also a likelihood of isolated instances of heavy rainfall. Moving towards the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the weather forecast indicates that August 28-29 could bring about isolated heavy rainfall activities.

Rainfall likely in parts of Southern India

IMD has also predicted light to moderate scattered rainfall in parts of Southern India today, especially in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.