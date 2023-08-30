Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and THESE states – Details inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (August 29) said that isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over the Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Northeast India and parts of south Peninsular India during the next 5 days. The Met Office also predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next four days.

According to the weather department, a fresh rainfall spell is likely over parts of East India from September 2. IMD also said subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over the remaining parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.

Heavy rainfall in several districts of Andhra

The southern state braces for heavy rainfall as the Met Department forecast heavy showers in several districts for the next five days from Tuesday.

According to Amaravati Meteorological Centre Director, Stella Samuel, “The lower tropospheric North-Westerly winds will prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry), and the trough from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across Interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.”

The IMD released a statement revealing that parts of Andhra are going to witness heavy thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

IMD also added that hot and Humid weather is likely to prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Northeast India to experience heavy rainfall

The Met Office has predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity over Assam and Meghalaya from August 31 to September 2. According to IMD predictions, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to witness heavy showers during the next four days.

Rainfall likely in parts of West Bengal, Sikkim

The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 31 and over Odisha on September 2. Moreover, Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to see very heavy rainfall on September 1-2.

Scattered rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

As per the predictions by the Met Office, light to moderate scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from August 29 – September 1 and over Kerala on August 30.