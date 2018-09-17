India, Malta sign 3 MoUs as Venkaiah Naidu holds talks with president of Malta

Naidu, who arrived here on Sunday, is the first senior Indian leader to visit the Mediterranean nation in last 28 years. (Photo source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

India and Malta signed three MoUs on Monday, including one on maritime cooperation, as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu held comprehensive discussions with the President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca on ways to enhance bilateral relations. The two countries signed the MoUs in areas of tourism, maritime cooperation and diplomatic studies. “New areas of cooperation emerging between two countries! On sidelines of the talks btwn Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu & President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, documents were signed between India & Malta in areas of tourism, maritime cooperation & diplomatic studies,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Naidu, who arrived here on Sunday, is the first senior Indian leader to visit the Mediterranean nation in last 28 years. The vice president, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Coleiro Preca.”A relationship that is coming of age! Giving impetus to bilateral relationship through high level engagements, Vice President met with President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca,” Kumar tweeted.

Naidu and Coleiro Preca led delegation-level talks between and discussed tourism, manufacturing, education and shipping, Kumar tweeted. During the visit, the two sides signed three MoUs for collaboration between the Foreign Services Institutes of the two nations and cooperation in maritime and tourism.

The vice president will also have an interaction with the Indian diaspora and attend a business event where 180-200 companies are likely to participate. Last year, India had opened a permanent high commission in Malta. The country also actively cooperated in evacuation of Indians form Libya in 2011 and 2014.