India likely to get normal monsoon rains in 2019: Skymet

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 1:46 AM

A normal monsoon, after a gap of two years, will help the new government to accelerate the economic growth on the back of a good agricultural output.

A detail forecast on monthwise and regionwise rainfall will be released in first week of April.

Private weather forecaster Skymet has predicted a normal monsoon, which brings in over 70% of the annual rainfall that India gets, potentially helping the farmers to harvest bumper crops for third consecutive year.

A normal monsoon, after a gap of two years, will help the new government to accelerate the economic growth on the back of a good agricultural output.

According to a preliminary report, Skymet said there are over 50% chances of the monsoon to be ‘normal’ in 2019.
However, it is a bit early to share the complete details as data are still collected and information is getting collated, the company said in a statement.

A detail forecast on monthwise and regionwise rainfall will be released in first week of April.

Last year, the rainfall was 91% of the long period average (LPA) of 89 cm during June-September monsoon season.
Rainfall between 96-104% of LPA is considered normal for the season.

In 2017, India had received 95% of LPA monsoon rains. Skymet had predicted correctly monsoon to be 95% of normal in 2017.

However, its last year forecast of 100% ‘normal’ rains ended in India receiving ‘below normal’ rainfall.

El Niño, the weather pattern in the Pacific ocean, was on rise till December and showed consistent drop thereafter.

“Going by the early indications, the probability of El Niño is also falling. This trend would surely not lead to a drought.

“This could be one of the normal monsoon years but making a slow start. Initial readings are indicative of some risks attached to some pockets,” Skymet’s CEO Jatin Singh said.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is likely to be positive during monsoon, he added.

The warming of sea surface temperature in the Pacific beyond a level is called El Nino and the cooling of temperature beyond a certain level is known as La Nina. Emergence of El Nino normally disturbs the flow of monsoon in India and results in deficient rainfall. The IOD is measured on the basis of sea surface temperature in the Indian ocean and it turning positive helps in more rainfall during monsoon.

India is expected to produce record foodgrains in 2018-19 crop year as the rainfall was well distributed and timely. The deficiency in rainfall was limited to few areas in Gujarat, Karnataka and north-east region.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. India likely to get normal monsoon rains in 2019: Skymet
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition