The Government of India has launched a new flagship initiative to embed the world’s top Indian-origin talent within the country’s leading higher education and research institutions as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘Self-Reliant India’ vision. By leveraging India’s global scientific diaspora, including researchers, scientists, and other professionals, the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme seeks to strengthen domestic research capabilities, accelerate innovation in frontier domains, and support national development missions.

Applications attracting exceptionally talented members of the Indian diaspora launched on June 1 and will close on July 15, 2026. The engagement period of the scheme is up to five year, between 2026-2027 to 2030-31, meaning that those applying for the scheme must be available during this time.

The Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme has grabbed attention at a time when the country’s leading entrepreneurs are at the centre of debates about India’s evolving potential in tech and other sectors. The likes of Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu are also appealing to Indian-origin people living abroad to “return home.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi continues to spotlight his interactions with the Indian diaspora during his numerous official state visits to countries across the globe in an attempt to solidify closer ties with those living abroad.

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What is the PM Research Chair Scheme?

In simple words, the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) scheme announced by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education aims to strengthen collaboration for international research while aligning with the ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) vision. By attracting Indian-origin talent, currently living abroad, to India, the scheme seeks to achieve its long-term goals of establishing India as a global hub for academic and research excellence.

Through this scheme, the Indian government will connect Indian-origin researchers with vast experience in global projects with government-driven higher education institutions in India. While staying aligned with India’s science, technology and innovation priorities, the initiative will drive long-term research, teaching and mentorship.

The official PMRC website lists the following as the key objectives of the initiative:

Establish industry and technology partnerships for research scale-up

Enhance India’s position in global research.

Improve research quality and international collaboration.

Build research and development capacity in HEIs

Identify and integrate talent with India’s R&D ecosystem.

Provide mentorship for niche areas.

The PMRC Scheme has also strategically identified 13 thematic areas designed to address India’s scientific and technological priorities. These include advanced computing (including artificial intelligence and quantum computing); advanced materials, rare earths and critical minerals; agricultural and food technology; atomic energy; biotechnology; blue economy; cybersecurity; energy, sustainability and climate change; healthcare and medical technology; manufacturing and industry 4.0; next-generation communication systems, including quantum communication; semiconductors; space and defence.

Who is eligible for the PMRC Scheme?

On June 1, the Ministry of Education opened applications for both Fellow and Host Institutions wanting to be attached to PM Modi’s new scheme. The group of prospective Fellows will span Indian-origin researchers, scientists, and professionals, including Indian Nationals working abroad, OCI cardholders, and Persons of Indian Origin.

Eligible PMRC Fellows include Young Research Fellows (YRF) with 0 to less than 5 years of post-PhD experience, Senior Fellows (SF) who are mid-career researchers with 5 to less than 10 years of post-PhD experience, and Research Chairs (RC) who are eminent researchers with 10 years or more of post-PhD experience and demonstrated research leadership.

They must be able to demonstrate a distinguished track record in research by presenting credible evidence, including publications, patents, awards, citations or other internationally recognised indicators of excellence, according to the official PMRC applications prospectus. Candidates currently living in India are also eligible as long as they meet the Indian-origin criterion and other requirements.

On the other hand, eligible Host Institutions may include government higher education institutions (HEI) ranked in the Top 100 NIRF 2025 Overall, Top 100 NIRF 2025 Engineering and Top 50 NIRF 2025 Research.

According to the official PMRC page, certain scientific labs and research institutions under the Department of Biotechnology labs, Department of Science and Technology labs, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research labs, Indian Council of Medical Research, among others, shall also be eligible.

PMRC Fellows joining the scheme will be offered a competitive fellowship fee with annual increments, a one-time research grant for project initiation, residential and medical allowance, relocation benefits linked to tenure, access to advanced research infrastructure and facilities, and academic visibility, recognition and leadership opportunities.

Meanwhile, Host Institutions will have access to operational and institutional overhead support, access to global expertise in frontier domains, strengthening of research labs, centres and thematic clusters, and enhanced industry linkages and technology translation potential.

The selection process will be overseen by an Empowered Committee chaired by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

As ascertained in the official notice, seven premier institutions have already been identified as ‘Lead Institutions’ under the scheme. These are Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad), Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad [IIT (ISM) Dhanbad] and Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc Bengaluru).

These institutions will be designated for each thematic area and will provide strategic direction coherence, and quality assurance across the PMRC ecosystem, while ensuring research under PMRC is mission-aligned, non-fragmented, and national impact oriented. They will also be required to evaluate the readiness and suitability of prospective Host Institutions within their thematic areas.