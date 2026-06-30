Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has launched the FCRA 2.0 Portal in New Delhi on June 30. The launch of the FCRA 2.0 Portal a significant achievement by the Ministry of Home Affairs in using technology for better governance and public service delivery.

Due to the FCRA law, monitoring of foreign contributions with wrong intentions is likely to increase, as a strict surveillance system is put in place for wrongdoers.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions or foreign hospitality by certain individuals or associations, or companies, and prohibits the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions or foreign hospitality for any activities detrimental to the national interest.

FCRA 2.0 Portal

The FCRA 2.0 Portal has been developed to simplify compliance under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and to strengthen the monitoring and enforcement mechanism.

All major processes related to applications, renewals, annual returns, and other services have now been made fully digital (end-to-end). At present, around 14,500 active FCRA organisations are working across the country. Every year, approximately 15,000 to 20,000 applications and about 17,000 annual returns are received.

With the launch of this new system, the process of physically submitting documents will be eliminated. Facilities such as e-Sign-based authentication, OCR (Optical Character Recognition), and the NGO Darpan bank account integration system will be ensured.

Since all this data will be hosted on ‘MeghRaj’ (Government Cloud), the possibility of data theft will be greatly reduced. Along with this, an FCRA mobile application, an AI-powered chatbot, and a dedicated online dashboard for banks will also be launched in the coming months.

This portal, hosted on the National Government Cloud (MeghRaj), includes features such as process re-engineering, an integrated dashboard, Aadhaar-based authentication, e-Sign facility, and OCR-based document analysis.

The key provisions of the new FCRA Amendment Rules, 2026, have also been incorporated into it. The portal is integrated with major government databases and banks, including PAN, Aadhaar, OCI, NGO Darpan, and the ICAI’s UDIN system.

For organisations, this portal reduces paperwork, saves time, and provides a simple and more convenient experience. It includes faster processing of applications and an integrated, login-based dashboard.

For the government, API-based integration with major databases enables faster and more accurate verification, improved compliance monitoring, and effective oversight of the receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions – thereby strengthening both national security and good governance.

The platform has also been designed to accommodate future features such as an AI-powered chatbot and mobile-based access.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an official government announcement; details regarding the FCRA Amendment Rules, 2026 and forthcoming features (mobile app, AI chatbot) reflect plans stated at the time of launch and may be subject to change as implementation proceeds.