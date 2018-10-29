India-Japan annual summit: PM Narendra Modi discusses bilateral, regional and global issues with Japanese leaders

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 9:46 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and held productive, focused discussion on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono. (Photo: Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and held productive, focused discussion on bilateral, regional and global issues. Modi arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual two-day summit which will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship. “Strengthening the strategic orientation of our relationship. Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono called on PM @narendramodi. Held productive and focused discussion on bilateral, regional and global issues,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi also met Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Minister of Economy Trade and Industry (METI) Hiroshige Seko. He appreciated the Japanese support extended to the flagship initiatives in India. “Secretary General of Liberal Democratic Party Toshihiro Nikai called on PM @narendramodi. PM appreciated his vision and experience in strengthening of our bilateral relationship, specially support extended to the flagship initiatives in India,” Kumar tweeted. Japan’s role in India’s economic journey continues to be integral to its transformation, Kumar added.

“Minister of @METI_JPN Hiroshige Seko called on PM @narendramodi. Discussed ways to enhance our economic engagement, specially given METI’s role in strengthening our economic partnership,” Kumar tweeted. Earlier, Modi addressed a gathering of vibrant Indian community in Japan and also interacted with some respected names in Japanese venture capitalists.

