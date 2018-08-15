India Independence Day Narendra Modi speech 2018 LIVE streaming updates: PM to deliver August 15th address from Red Fort today

India Independence Day 15 August Narendra Modi speech 2018 LIVE streaming updates: PM to address nation from Red Fort

India Independence Day 15 August Narendra Modi speech 2018 LIVE streaming updates: India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 15 August 2018 speech from the ramparts of historic Red Fort (Lal Quila) as per tradition. This is PM Modi’s fifth and final speech before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Many observers feel that this speech will be a perfect blend of his government’s report card and a strong political undertone.

This year too, PM Modi is expected to speak on hotly-debated issues like SC/ST Bill, Triple Talaq Bill, National Register of Citizens (NRC) of India in Assam. The Prime Minister may also talk about the hike of MSP of kharif crops and the positive impact of his government’s flagship schemes such as Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala LPG scheme, issues related to black money and Goods and Services Tax (GST).