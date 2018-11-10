India inching closer towards becoming $5 trillion economy by 2025, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Published: November 10, 2018 10:09 AM

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu opined that India, with a current growth rate of 8.2 per cent, is inching closer towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by the year 2025.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu opined that India, with a current growth rate of 8.2 per cent, is inching closer towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by the year 2025. “The economy of the world slowed down. Even our neighbours slowed down, but India is moving forward fast and is close to becoming a 5 trillion economy by 2025,” he said while addressing the Indian diaspora here.

Furthermore, Naidu, who is on a three-day visit to France, lauded the contribution of the Indian diaspora in various fields like science and technology, agriculture, art, culture, governance, and politics. “Interacting with Indian Diaspora is like conversing within a growing but close-knit family, their strong contributions and successes are as much a matter of pride for France, the country of their settlement,” he said while acknowledging the relations France shared with Indian luminaries like Madame Bhikaji Cama and JRD Tata.

The Vice President also invited the Indian Diaspora to actively participate in the creation of a ‘New India’ and urged them to make use of suitable opportunities for investment and innovation in India in order to “connect actively” with their roots. It is estimated that the Indian community, including NRIs in mainland France, number around 110000, largely originating from the French enclaves of Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, Mahe, and Chandernagore.

A sizeable number of Indian origin population, going back to given generations, lives in the French Overseas Territories of the Reunion Island (280000), Guadeloupe (57000), Martinique (6000) and Saint-Martin (300). There are more than 50 Indian community organisations active in France. Some major Indian companies and banks in France include Bank of India, Batliboi, Bharat Forge, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.

