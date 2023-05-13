India Inc on poll results: Our ask remains on political stability & a development push

Businesses seek to prosper irrespective of the political party in power and all business leaders apparently have to engage with all political parties in power. It is perhaps with good reason that when election results are announced, most industrialists typically prefer to steer clear of making any statement on political parties or the factors that helped or hindered them. It was therefore not much of a surprise when the election results were out in Karnataka and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost to Congress, the discussion was not about BJP losing power in the only South Indian state and the reasons and their possible implications for the non-BJP states but focus was more on political stability and sorting out of local issues and development challenges.

T V Mohandas Pai, the chairman of Aarin Capital and the former board member of Infosys, who also happens to describe as a Bangalorean at heart, says, now there is a new regime in Karnataka under the Congress but the development issues remain unchanged. The election results, he says, “seems to have been an outcome of the importance attached to local issues and therefore in a sense, this may be a good message to political parties in the coming Lok Sabha elections that while macro issues matter, winning at the state level as a lot to do with local issues and local priorities especially those relating to job creation, incomes, education and infrastructure.”

Also read: Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka elections: Victory of ‘love’ over politics of ‘hate’

Seeking a spotlight is put “on eradication of corruption and on building Bangalore’s road infrastructure,” Dr. BS Ajaikumar is the Executive Chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG) feels a change of guard is good in a democracy. To him, the areas of concern on development and industrialisation are well know and the earlier they are addressed in a time-bound fashion, the better. He particularly sees reasons to worry about the mass migration of labour from rural areas to urban centres happening in Karnataka. “There is need to encourage industrialisation in rural areas. For instance, he points to regions such as those between Mysore and Ooty and bordering with Tamil Nadu where he sees little industrial activity. “Poverty, poor water supply and lack of infrastructure still remain key issues in some of these regions,” he says.

Irrespective of the political party in power, Kris Gopalakrishnan, philanthropist and co-founder of Infosys, says, industry always looks for a stable government that can last its full term and can stay focused on development. “Stability and development agenda should be key for any government with focus on infrastructure.” The last may be particularly true for Bengaluru.

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra effect? BJP draws blank in 20 seats Rahul Gandhi covered

Make healthcare, a priority

Seeking a clear focus on healthcare, Dr V Mohan, chairman and chief consultant, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, who has his chain of facilities across the country and also in Bengaluru, says, whichever political party comes to power healthcare should be given a top priority. In fact, he says, in many countries even elections are fought over healthcare for instance in the US, Obamacare was a top priority and this is still not the case in India. Universal access to healthcare, particularly for the poor, has to be given enough importance. He says this is crucial in India for there is a risk of healthcare expenses dragging people into poverty. Today, about 60 per cent of deaths in India happen due to non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and these are all lifelong illnesses.