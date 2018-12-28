India in 2018: Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi’s might; Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu, ISRO shine

India Gate in Delhi

India in 2018: The year 2018 turned out to be a mixed bag for India which saw some paradigm shifts in the political sphere, some achievements and some disappointments. 2019 will see the country’s 1.4-billion plus population vote to elect a new government at the Centre. It will also see cricketing frenzy take over as the Cricket World Cup is held in the United Kingdom.

Politics in 2018

The year saw several states go to polls. Assembly election results in states like Tripura, Telangana, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatishgarh and Mizoram hit headlines. Congress regained power in Hindi heartland states of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while it managed to stitch an alliance with JD(S) to wrest control in Karnataka.

The BJP found solace in decimating Left’s citadel of Tripura. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee remained the influential figures, the rise of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the entrance of two southern matinee idols Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan gave a new dimension to politics. The stalwarts of Indian politics former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi passed away this year leaving a void.

Sports in 2018

Sports have been dominated by two individuals- Virat Kohli and PV Sindhu. The ace badminton player won a silver medal in the 2018 World Championships and ended the year with a bang after becoming the first Indian player to clinch BWF World Tour Finals tournament. While cricket team suffered defeats in South Africa and England, skipper Virat Kohli’s purple patch with the bat continues. He surpassed “The Wall” Rahul Dravid to score the most runs in a calendar year in away Test matches.

Marquee sporting event Asian Games was held in Jakarta–Palembang this year. India won a tally of total 69 medals (Gold – 15 Silver – 24 Bronze – 30). This was India’s best ever overall tally and also equalled the gold-medal record that was sent in the first Asian Games in 1951.

Football has its bright moment as the Blue Tigers qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup after an eight-year-long absence. Sunil Chhetri has equalled Argentine great Lionel Messi’s international goal tally and only behind Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the second position among currently active players.

2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup was held in Bhubaneswar with much fanfare but India failed to overcome the Quarterfinal barrier.

ISRO’s achievements in 2018

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has always made India proud. This year too ISRO achieve the landmark feat by launching its 100th mission into space when it lifted off PSLV-C40. The rocket carried 31 satellites which were a first-of-its-kind. After that ISRO launched GSLV–F08 With GSAT-6A.

Natural calamities, tragedies in 2018

While India had its moments of joy, natural calamities led to the loss of many lives. The picturesque state of Kerala was ravaged by devastating floods. Over 400 people lost their lives and thousands became homeless due to the deluge. Severe cyclonic storm “Cyclone Gaja” hit Tamil Nadu. Hundreds were evacuated.