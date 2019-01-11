India hits back at Pakistan, says it ‘should be the last country to lecture us on minorities’

January 11, 2019

India today slammed Pakistan days after it claimed that minorities in India are not treated well.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

India today slammed Pakistan days after it claimed that minorities in India are not treated well. Hitting out at the neighbouring country, India said that the world knows the situation of minorities there.

“Pakistan said minorities are not treated well in India, I think Pakistan should be the last country to lecture us on plurality and inclusive society. We and the world are fully aware of the situation of minorities in their country,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while speaking to media persons as per ANI.

It also slammed Pakistan for suggesting that it was for dialogue with India. “If Pakistan is ready for dialogue, why hasn’t Pakistan taken any action against Mumbai and Pathankot terror attack perpetrators? They continue to provide support to the banned terrorist outfits,” the agency quoted him as saying further.

India’s statement comes days after the neighbouring country’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaaf (PTI) compared the two governments in a tweet on January 5. Comparing the two countries, PTI in a message for Pakistan said, “Pakistan declares Panj Tirath Hindu religious site as national heritage”, while for India it said, “Muslim man lynched to death over allegations of cow theft in India”.

Earlier on December 25, while reiterating that minorities in India face discrimination, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had said he will ensure that minorities in his country are treated as equal citizens “unlike what is happening in India”.

“Quaid envisaged Pakistan as a democratic, just and compassionate nation. Most importantly he wanted our minorities to be equal citizens. It should be remembered that his early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity,” he had tweeted.

Expressing his anger over comments, actor Naseeruddin Shah had said said, “I think Mr Khan should be walking the talk in his own country instead of commenting on issues that don’t concern him. We have been a democracy for 70 years and we know how to look after ourselves.”

“There were around 20% minorities at the time of Partition in Pakistan, less than 2% remain now. On the other hand, minority population has grown significantly in India since Independence. Pakistan is the last country that should be lecturing any country on how to treat minorities,” cricketer Mohammed Kaif had tweeted while reacting to Imran Khan’s statement.

