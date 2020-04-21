‘India heaven for Muslims’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams OIC over ‘Islamophobia’ remark directed at India

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. File photo

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its remark that “Islamophobia is rising in India”. Naqvi, who holds the portfolio of the Minority Affairs ministry in the Modi government, said that India is a “heaven for Muslims” and ruled out any discrimination on the basis of religion.

Naqvi said that Muslims are prosperous in the country and those trying to vitiate the atmosphere cannot be their friends. The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talks about the rights of 130 crore citizens and doesn’t differentiate among them.

He said secularism and harmony is not a political fashion, but a perfect passion for India and Indians.

“We are doing our job with conviction. The prime minister whenever he speaks, he talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians,”

“If somebody cannot see this, then it is their problem. India’s Muslims, its minorities, all its sections, are prosperous and those people trying to vitiate this atmosphere of prosperity, they cannot be friends of Indian Muslims,” he said while responding to a question on OIC’s criticism of India.

Earlier on Sunday, the OIC had expressed concern over alleged incidents of “Islamophobia” in India and urged New Delhi to take urgent steps to protect the rights of its minority community.

The OIC is an international forum founded in 1969. It has 57 members representing over 1.8 billion people. Of the 57 nations, 53 are Muslim-majority countries including Pakistan. The OIC claims itself to be the ‘collective voice of the Muslim world’.

India is home to 1.30 billion people with Muslims making for over 18% of its total population.