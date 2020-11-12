India has entered into recession due to PM Modi’s policies: Rahul Gandhi

“India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi’s actions have turned India’s strength into its weakness,” he said on Twitter.
Gandhi cited a news report wherein the Reserve Bank of India has said that the country’s GDP is likely to contract by 8.6 per cent in the July-September quarter, which means the Indian economy is likely to enter into a technical recession for the first time in history.
