  • MORE MARKET STATS

India has entered into recession due to PM Modi’s policies: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
November 12, 2020 12:57 PM

"India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness," he said on Twitter.

Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh birthday, UPA coalition government, latest news on rahul gandhi"India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi's actions have turned India's strength into its weakness," he said on Twitter. (File photo: IE)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the government over the state of the economy, claiming the country has entered into a recession for the first time in history due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi’s actions have turned India’s strength into its weakness,” he said on Twitter.

Related News

Gandhi cited a news report wherein the Reserve Bank of India has said that the country’s GDP is likely to contract by 8.6 per cent in the July-September quarter, which means the Indian economy is likely to enter into a technical recession for the first time in history.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. India has entered into recession due to PM Modi’s policies Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Return of Nitish Kumar: All eyes on Bihar govt formation with JDU chief at helm
2Supreme Court grants interim bail to Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case
3In ‘thank you’ note for Bihar, PM Modi’s hidden warning for Mamata Banerjee