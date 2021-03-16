  • MORE MARKET STATS

India has clearly stated policy against expansionism, terrorism: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

By: |
March 16, 2021 2:25 PM

India has a clearly stated policy against expansionism and terrorism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday at an event to welcome the president of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU).

om birlaUnderlining that India has always worked for global peace and tranquillity, Birla said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has clearly stated its policy against global terrorism and expansionism. (File photo: IE)

India has a clearly stated policy against expansionism and terrorism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday at an event to welcome the president of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Addressing members from both houses of Parliament in the presence of IPU President Durate Pacheco, the speaker also said no parliament should debate laws passed by the legislatures of other nations and issues related to their sovereignty. His remarks came days after British lawmakers discussed the farmers’ protest in India.

Related News

Underlining that India has always worked for global peace and tranquillity, Birla said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has clearly stated its policy against global terrorism and expansionism.

Pacheco, a member of Portugal’s parliament, described India as a special friend of IPU and said it has played an important in parliamentary diplomacy.

Emphasising that India should get its due place in global order, Pacheto said, “Portugal supports India’s claim for permanent member of the Security Council.”

Hailing Modi, Pacheco said India has made huge strides in economic and social development and reduced poverty under his leadership.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. India has clearly stated policy against expansionism terrorism Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Antilia bomb scare: Pressure mounts on Mumbai Commissioner, Home Minister; will Anil Deshmukh resign?
2EXPLAINED: What is the GNCTD Bill and why is Arvind Kejriwal protesting against it?
3Govt privatising profit & nationalising loss, says Rahul Gandhi; supports bank strike