scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

India has been giving befitting reply to anyone casting evil eye on it: JP Nadda

JP Nadda maintained that the NDA government’s nine years at the Centre have been marked by strong decisions, which have taken the country forward.

Written by PTI
JP Nadda, bjp
J P Nadda (File photo: IE)

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday asserted that India has been giving a befitting reply to anyone casting an evil eye on the country.

Speaking at a party rally here, Nadda said the BJP-led central government has worked to strengthen India’s security.

“Be it during the Doklam stand off or the surgical strike, India has shown no one can cast an evil eye on us,” he said.

Also Read

Nadda also maintained that the NDA government’s nine years at the Centre have been marked by strong decisions, which have taken the country forward.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi has changed country’s fortune in nine years: JP Nadda

“Before 2014, India was known for corruption, policy paralysis and scams. Now, we are known for a decisive, strong and forward-marching government,” the senior BJP leader said.

The country’s image has undergone a drastic transformation, especially at the international forum, under the current regime, Nadda said.

“Be it ‘seva, sushasan, garib-kalyan’ (service, good governance, service to the poor), the Union government has delivered on all fronts,” he added.

More Stories on
BJP
JP Nadda

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 18:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS