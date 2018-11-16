India hands over e-rickshaws to Senegal, to boost clean energy ties (Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Friday handed over two e-rickshaws to the Ambassador of Senegal here in a gesture symbolising the partnership between the two countries in the clean energy sector. India is supplying 250 e-rickshaws with lithium-ion batteries on grant basis to Senegal, responding to the request of Senegal President Macky Sall to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said.

The supply of 250 e-rickshaws is expected to assist Senegal in adopting clean and efficient energy sources in the area of urban public transport, it said. At the event, Swaraj and Ambassador of Senegal to India EL Hadji Ibou Boye also took a ride on an e-rickshaw. The Ambassador thanked India, saying people of his country will be very happy to receive the vehicles.

“Please accept my thanks and gratitude for this gift of 250 e-rickshaw to my country. People of Senegal will be very happy to receive these vehicles which will be a novelty for them as an environment friendly option,” Boye said. He hoped e-rickshaws will gain popularity in Senegal and soon become a common sight on the roads of the country.

The relations between India and Senegal are “long standing and historic” and cooperation between the two countries has gone from strength to strength over the years, he said. The President of Senegal had taken a liking to the e-rickshaw after seeing them on Indian roads.

Later, during a meeting with Prime Minster Modi, he had requested for the supply of the tricycle. Prime Minister Modi had happily agreed for the supply of 250 e-rickshaws to Senegal, said T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations), MEA. India enjoys very “warm and close relations” with Senegal and over the years the two countries have developed a “very strong” development partnership, he said.

“I hope the clean energy initiative undertaken by India and Senegal will not only transform our public transport system but also make a difference to the lives of the common man and those plying the e-rickshaws,” he said. The e-rickshaws to be supplied to Senegal were manufactured by Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Private Limited.