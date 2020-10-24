India gets chairmanship of International Labour Organisation’s governing body after a gap of 35 years

The governing body is the executive body of the ILO.

India has assumed the chairmanship of the governing body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) after a gap of 35 years. Labour secretary Apurva Chandra has been elected as the chairperson of the governing body of the organisation for the period October 2020- June 2021.

The governing body is the executive body of the ILO. It meets thrice a year, in March, June and November. It takes decisions on ILO policy, decides the agenda of the International Labour Conference, adopts the draft programme and budget of the organisation for submission to the conference, and elects the Director-General.

At present, ILO has 187 members. Chandra will be presiding over the upcoming meeting of the governing body to be held in November 2020.

“At Geneva, he would have the opportunity to interact with the senior officials and social partners of the member states. It will also provide a platform to appraise participants of the transformational initiatives taken by government in removing the rigidities of labour market besides making its intention clear about universalisation of social security to all workers whether in organised or unorganised sector,” an official statement said.