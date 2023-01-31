‘India first, citizens first’ at centre of our work culture, says PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is a matter of pride for the nation as President Droupadi Murmu will give her maiden address to the joint sitting of the Parliament today.

“The President’s speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of India’s parliamentary system, and also, the opportunity to respect women and the great tribal tradition of our country,” PM Modi said addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The PM said that in today’s global environment, all eyes are on India’s Budget, and said that recognised voices in the world of the economy were bringing positive messages from all sides.

“The Finance Minister of our country is also a woman, and she will present the Budget tomorrow. In today’s global environment, the attention of the whole world is towards the Budget of India. Amidst the unstable global economic situation, India’s budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that he is hopeful that the Opposition leaders will present their views before the Parliament, and it will be a fruitful session.

“Taking the thought of ‘India first, citizen first’ we will take this Budget session of Parliament forward. I am hopeful that the opposition leaders will present their views before the Parliament,” he said.