India finally gets its first uterine transplant baby and it’s a girl!

Hitesh Valand and Meenakshi Valand had been waiting this moment for the past eight years. The couple became proud parents of a baby girl that was born after a uterine transplant in Galaxy hospital located in Pune on Thursday afternoon. A team of 20 members was involved in reaching this miraculous feat and worked patiently for almost 18 months to achieve it.

The baby girl was born at 12.12 am on Thursday after a Cesarean section operation was conducted which lasted for 12 minutes. She also became the first baby in India who was born after a uterine transplant. The girl weighed 1.4 kilograms. The mother was ecstatic as she saw her child who had started crying as soon as she was born.

Meenakshi Valand told The Indian Express that watching her baby cry at birth was like music to her ears as she had waited for a long time for this moment and was thrilled to finally be able to become a mother.

The director of the hospital Dr. Shailesh Puntambekar was also extremely proud of the achievement. Shailesh said that this is one of the biggest feats of medical science as creating a life out of a transplanted organ is as good as it gets in the medical field.

In 2002, the world had witnessed its first uterine transplant and till date, there have been only 27 such transplants that have taken place. Out of the 27 transplants, only 11 have gone on to be able to deliver children successfully.

Meenakshi’s journey was not an easy one as last year on May 18th and 19th she and Shivamma Chalgeri who came from Solhapur Maharashtra became the first two women to get a uterine transplant in the country. Both the patients got the uterus transplanted from their mothers.

Although Shivamma was the first one to get an embryo transfer she was not as fortunate as Meenakshi as she lost her baby in January.

Meenakshi was kept under strict observation by the hospital as he spent 5 months in room number 406 in Galaxy hospital. The doctors were extremely cautious as they did not want to take any chances with the patient.

The father of the child Hitesh recalled how the couple had lost two babies after full-term pregnancies and his wife had to go through 4 abortions as well.