India facing new crisis in which divide and rule is law: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said India is faced with a new crisis in which divide and rule is the law. In an indirect reference to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Banerjee said people cannot bow their heads to powers intent on destroying the country.

“Today, the people are facing a new crisis, a new law of divide and rule. I am not sure whether fundamental, democratic and constitutional rights will continue,” she said during ‘Christmas Meet 2019’ at St Xavier’s University here.

“We will speak, think and stay united. We cannot divide the country and bow our heads to powers that will destroy our country,” the CM asserted. The Trinamool Congress supremo said India is a vast country, and its Constitution espouses secularism, freedom, justice, equality and fraternity. “On the occasion of Christmas, I pray to Jesus Christ to give us the power to stay united,” she added.