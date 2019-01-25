India emerged as world’s most-dynamic economies, says Singapore minister

By: | Updated: January 25, 2019 7:53 AM

Singapore will be participating in the Global Digital Health Summit next month in India and cooperate with India to improve the quality of life.

“Today, India has emerged as one of the world’s most-dynamic economies, developing at a great pace and keeping at the forefront of technology and social innovation while preserving its rich heritage.

India has emerged as one of the world’s most-dynamic economies, developing at a great pace and keeping at the forefront of technology and social innovation, Singapore’s health minister has said.

Speaking at the 70th Republic Day reception on Thursday night, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong recaptured the strong ties between India and Singapore, which began with India being among the first countries to recognise island country’s independence in 1965. This year marks the 54th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Today, India has emerged as one of the world’s most-dynamic economies, developing at a great pace and keeping at the forefront of technology and social innovation while preserving its rich heritage.

“Singapore has always believed in India’s expansion and we’re heartened to see India rapidly advancing and contributing to the region and the world at large,” Gan said.

The minister built on the strong cooperation founded on deep common interests and shared values between the two countries and the high-level exchange of visits by the two countries’ prime ministers last year.

These high-level interactions have prompted significant stride in the two countries’ strategic partnership, especially in trade and investment, defence, smart cities, connectivity and skills development, he elaborated.

“We have identified fintech innovation as new pillar of our strategic partnership and under this pillar we launched efforts to promote interoperability between our payment systems,” Gan said of the RuPay and Singapore’s Network for Electronic Transfers.

Gan highlighted the scope to expand cooperation in digital technologies to other sectors such as health care, building on the ongoing cooperation in technologies between the two countries.

He noted that India’s success in implementing Aadhaar, which, he says, has opened up many possibilities to expand health services to citizens from patient registration to digitising medical records.

Singapore has similarly started to use technology to transform health care. The Health Ministry has recently launched a mobile application, Singapore Health Marketplace, where nurses are matched to patients at home who need nursing care.

“This allows us to move towards providing medical care beyond the hospital to the community…. For a start, India and Singapore could share our experiences in developing and applying these technologies,” Gan said.

Singapore will be participating in the Global Digital Health Summit next month in India and cooperate with India to improve the quality of life, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. India emerged as world’s most-dynamic economies, says Singapore minister
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition