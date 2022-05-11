India elected as Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities for 2022-24

India has been unanimously elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for 2022-2024 at its general assembly and executive board meeting held in Manila, Philippines on May 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a press statement issued on Wednesday. The newly added members to the Executive board include Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Taiwan and Philippines.

The Election Commission of India’s three-member delegation, led by Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas, presented the work schedule for 2022-23 and future plan of actions for 2023-24 before the Executive board.

While presenting ‘Gender Issues in Elections,’ the delegation showcased several efforts made by India in order to remove socio-political disparity for a more inclusive and participative election process.

The AAEA is a non-partisan platform in the Asia region formed with the view of sharing best practices amongst member nations to enhance the participation of its electorates towards making their countries a vibrant democracy and model for good governance.

India has regularly organised several international training programmes for the member countries at the International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM). The IIIDEM has been instrumental in training over 250 officials from AAEA member countries since 2019. Recently, 50 officials of Bangladesh Election Commission were trained during 2021-22.

The ECI has also organized International Election Visitors Programme and International Virtual Election Visitors Programme (IEVP), which was held during Assembly elections in 2022, for the member countries. AAEA is also an Associate Member of the 118 member Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB).

AAEA was established in 1998 after the resolution passed by participants of the Symposium on Asian Elections in the Twenty First Century in Manilla in 1997.

The AAEA was conceived to promote and institutionalise open and transparent elections, independent and impartial election authorities, professionalising Asian election authorities, citizen participation in the electoral and civic process, information sharing, and the development of resources for election-related information and research. ECI served on the Executive Board of the AAEA as the Vice Chair during 2011-13 and Chair during 2014-16.



(With inputs from PTI)