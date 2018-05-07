India-Egypt made steady progress, says Indian envoy Sanjay Bhattacharyya

The Ministry of External Affairs had recently announced Bhattacharya’s appointment as the next Ambassador of lndia to Turkey after serving in Cairo for three years. (IE)

There has been a very steady progress in the relations of India and Egypt, outgoing Indian envoy Sanjay Bhattacharyya has said. Hosting a farewell reception at his home, Bhattacharyya and his spouse Ranu invited many Egyptians and Indians at the function. The Ministry of External Affairs had recently announced Bhattacharya’s appointment as the next Ambassador of lndia to Turkey after serving in Cairo for three years. Rahul Kulshreshth, who is presently the Ambassador of India to Turkey, will replace him. “Over the last three years Ranu and I have been very privileged to be in this beautiful country and more importantly with such wonderful people,” said Bhattacharyya, who came to Egypt in 2015, and currently prepares for his new mission in Turkey.

The Ambassador added that what will stay in his mind and heart will be the very deep associations that he and his wife had been able to have through the past few years. “I think there is a matter of satisfaction as over the last few years we’ve seen a very steady progress in our bilateral relations and I wish to thank our our colleagues on the Egyptian side who have given us ideas and worked so closely and cooperated with us in making the posibilities something attainable, in making our dreams reality,” he said.

India is Egypt’s 11th largest trade partner. India’s imports from Egypt were worth of USD 1.2 billion during 2016-17 financial year, while exports were recorded at USD 2 billion, according to information on Ministry of External Affairs website.