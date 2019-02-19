India doesn’t need Bullet Train, soldiers need Bulletproof jacket: Akhilesh Yadav

(Source: ANI)

Samajwadi Party (SP) nation president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre over its failed policies and the recent Pulwama terror attack in south Kashmir. In his remark to news agency ANI, Yadav said that the country doesn’t need bullet trains instead our soldiers need bulletproof jacket to protect themselves from bullet of enemies.

Taking a jibe at the government over alleged failure of intelligence that led to Pulwama teeeor attack, he said, “Why is Intelligence failing? You can’t compensate for loss of lives.”

He also advised the BJP to put its all political events on hold and develop a strategy to secure the borders first.

“The nation is with security forces and jawans. If all political parties have put their political events on hold, ruling party should do the same and form a long term strategy to secure borders,” Akhilesh said.

Earlier, Yadav had mocked the Modi government after semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express hit a technical glitch and broke down near Tundla.

“After the inauguration, fumes were seen in Vande Bharat train, power failure inside coaches, snag developed in brakes after which train came to a halt. Vande Bharat is a story of development. Farmers are angry, youths are unemployed, security system has collapsed and country’s economy shattered,” he had tweeted.

Vande Bharat Express is India’s first semi-high speed train which had broken down on its return journey from Varanasi to New Delhi on Saturday.

Questioning why the government is waiting and watching, he said in a tweet, “Till when will the three day period of mourning keep getting extended? Every day we get news of the brave martyrdom of our jawans while smiling BJP politicians accompany their funeral processions.”

Yadav tweeted this while referring to the news reports that said four soldiers including an army major were martyred in Pulwama encounter.

Last Friday, Yadav had paid a visit to the house of martyred CRPF personnel Pradeep in Kannuaj. He was among over 40 soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack who lost their lives.