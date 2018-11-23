India diplomats harassed in Pakistan, New Delhi lodges protest against the denial of access to Indian pilgrims

India protests against the denial of access to Indian pilgrims in Pakistan

India, on Friday, strongly protested harassment and denial of access to Indian High Commission officials to meet with the Indian pilgrims visiting Pakistan under the Bilateral Protocol. This happened a day after India approved the building and development of Kartarpur corridor.

An official statement released by the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) said that aid consular officials of the Indian High Commission were “harassed and denied access” to meet the pilgrims at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and Gurudwara Sacha Sauda on Nov 21 & 22.

This, according to the statement, was despite the Pakistan Foreign Ministry granting them prior travel permission, thus resulting in the officials returning to Islamabad without performing their diplomatic and consular duties vis-a-vis Indian pilgrims.

This is the third consecutive visit of the Indian Sikh pilgrims when Pakistan has prevented the Indian High Commission officials from meeting the visiting Indian nationals citing security concerns and this was in violation of the international legal instruments and conventions like the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963.

According to the MEA, “This is also in breach of the letter and spirit of the 1974 Bilateral Protocol on visit to religious shrines and the Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan, 1992.

New Delhi has reminded Islamabad that this is in contrast to the treatment met out to their High Commissioner and the Consular officials in New Delhi who have been provided full access to meet the Pakistani pilgrims who are currently in India on pilgrimage to Kaliyar Sharif near Haridwar.

The Indian government has also expressed grave concern at the reports of attempts being made during the ongoing visit of the Indian pilgrims to Pakistan, to incite communal disharmony and intolerance and promote secessionist tendencies with the objective of undermining India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

New Delhi has once again called up on the neighboring country to take all measures to not allow its territory to be used for any hostile propaganda and support for secessionist tendencies against India in keeping with the commitments made under the Simla Agreement, 1972 and endorsed in the Lahore Declaration, 1999. India also reminded them that such actions are not in line with the stated intentions of Pakistan to facilitate the visits of Indian Sikh pilgrims, especially as the country is commemorating the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.