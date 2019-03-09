India did three strikes in five years, but won’t give details about the third: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh on Saturday made a sensational claim that India went beyond the border three times to conduct strikes at terrorist camps. (PTI)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday made a sensational claim that India went beyond the border three times to conduct strikes at terrorist camps. He said that the whole country knows about what happened after Uri and Pulwama. “But I won’t give the details about the third one,” Home Minister Singh said while addressing a rally in Karnataka.

Rajnath Singh said that the first strike was conducted after terrorist from Pakistan killed 17 army personnel in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. “The second strike happened after Pulwama attack. But I will not divulge the details of the third strike,” the home minister said.

After Uri terror attack, India had conducted a surgical strike by crossing over the Line of Control (LoC) on September 29, 2016. Informing about the strike, then Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said that some terrorist teams had positioned themselves at launch pads along Line of Control to carry out infiltration and conduct terrorist strikes inside Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes at several of these launch pads to pre-empt infiltration by terrorists…during these counter-terrorist operations significant casualties were caused to terrorists and those providing support to them,” the DGMO had said.

In the second strike that was conducted in the early hours of February 26, Indian Air Force went deep inside Pakistan and dropped laser-guided bombs at Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Balakot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. JeM chief Masood Azhar had taken the responsibility for the terror strike on CRPF convoy in which 40 personnel lost their lives.

In this operation, the Air Force struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. The government informed that a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis were eliminated in the air strike.