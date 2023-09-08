India did the right thing: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh backs Centre’s stand post Russia-Ukraine conflict

India has a pivotal role to play in the new world order post the Russia-Ukraine conflict and it has done the right thing by placing its sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said in an interview with The Indian Express a day ahead of the G20 Summit.

“When two or more powers are caught in a conflict, there is immense pressure on other nations to choose sides. I believe India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace,” Singh said.

Also Read: Mirroring changing dynamics: The India challenge to China is the real story of the G20 presidency this year

Noting that foreign policy has always been an essential element of India’s governance framework, Singh said it has assumed greater relevance to domestic politics today than earlier. “While India’s standing in the world should rightfully be an issue in domestic politics, it is equally important to exercise restraint in using diplomacy and foreign policy for party or personal politics,” Singh cautioned.

Speaking of the challenges ahead for India as the country marks 75 years of its independence, Singh said that he was more optimistic than worried about India’s future. “However, my optimism is contingent on India being a harmonious society, which is the bedrock for all progress and development. India’s innate instinct is to welcome and celebrate diversity which must be preserved.”

Also Read: G20 Summit 2023: UN chief confident of India doing ‘everything possible’ to overcome geopolitical divides

The former PM, during whose term the G20, as a leaders’ summit, came into being after the 2008 financial crisis, said that as a peaceful democracy with a large market, India can rise to become an economic powerhouse of the world through an emphasis on manufacturing and production combined with services.

When asked about his advice to the government on the India-China issue, Singh said it wasn’t right for him to advise the Prime Minister on handling complex diplomatic matters. “It is unfortunate that the Chinese President Xi Jinping has chosen not to attend the G20 summit. I hope and believe the Prime Minister will take all steps necessary to protect India’s territorial and sovereign integrity and defuse bilateral tensions,” he said.

Also Read: BRICS and G20: Shifting dynamics in global politics and economics

Singh also praised India’s scientific establishment for proving its mettle as being among the best in the world yet again through the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“Our efforts over the last seven decades in promoting scientific temper in society and creating institutions have yielded enormous gains and made us all proud. I am really thrilled that the Chandrayaan mission, which was launched in 2008, has reached new heights by being the first to reach the south pole of the Moon. My heartfelt congratulations to all the women and men in ISRO.”

Singh also said that he was glad that he was witnessing India’s rotational chance for the Presidency during his lifetime as India hosts world leaders for the G20 Summit. The former PM further noted that India has a pivotal role in steering the new world order.

“The international order is very different now, especially after the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the geo-political rift between the Western nations and China. India has a pivotal role to play in steering this new world order. As a peaceful large democracy with Constitutional values, built since Independence, and a large growing economy, India commands immense respect globally,” Singh said.