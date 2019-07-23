India denies seeking US help in Kashmir matters, experts say no place for outside mediation

India has therefore consistently called for action on the part of Pakistan in this score and rejected any attempts at mediation which skiers and overlooks this essential fact

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday assured both Houses of Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never requested the US President Donald Trump for help on the Kashmir issue.

Categorically denying President Donald Trump’s claim, the minister told the Parliament that “It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism.”

India made it clear late last night through an official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar that it has not asked the USA to mediate or to intercede in the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan which is consistent with its long-held position.

Former diplomats feel that Pakistan has once again tried to internationalize the issue and in fact, violated the Simla agreement and the Lahore declaration in which India and Pakistan had pledged to solve bilaterally issues between the two countries. There is no role for others for mediation, they opine.

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Anil Wadhwa, former Secretary in MEA, said “At the heart of the issue is the Pakistani support to cross border terrorism, abetment, support and training of terrorist for carrying out infiltration into India and carrying out a proxy war against the country through constant overt and covert support to the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir through terrorist camps set up especially for this purpose on the border between India and Pakistan.”

India has therefore consistently called for action on the part of Pakistan in this score and rejected any attempts at mediation which skiers and overlooks this essential fact, he pointed out.

According to Wadhwa, India has also clearly stated that terrorism and talks cannot go together and in order for the problem to be resolved Pakistan has to stop its support to cross border terrorism before talks can resume.

Said former ambassador Anil Trigunayat “Pakistan has consistently tried to internationalize the issue of Jammu &Kashmir while agreeing with India to bilaterally resolve it through Simla and Lahore agreements and it is a settled issue. President Trump, as well as his predecessors, are fully aware of India’s position even though they try to express concern at ongoing Pakistan sponsored terrorist situation there.”

“However if the President of the US or the international community could impress upon Pakistan to behave like a responsible state and take credible and incontrovertible action against the terrorists from its ‘soil’ against India ground situation could improve, he opined.

India has already agreed to talk including on Kashmir which is predicated on Pakistan’s resolute action against India centric terrorism from its land. Maintaining that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand, India has not been engaging with Pakistan since the time terrorist group based in that country had carried out attacks on the Indian Air Force base at Pathankot in 2016.

This year too, in February, tensions flared up between the two countries after a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Muhammed killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Deep inside Pakistan on February 26, the Indian Air Force in response to this carried out a counter-terror operation and targeted the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot.