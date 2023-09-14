scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

India demands probe after US cop caught jesting about Indian student’s death

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has expressed deep concern over the handling of the tragic death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in a road accident. India has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and action against those responsible.

Written by Shrishti Bisht
India demands probe after US cop caught jesting about Indian student's death
A photo of Jaahnavi Kadula is displayed with flowers, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Seattle. (Image: The Seattle Times via AP)

India has urged the US to conduct a thorough investigation into bodycam footage of a Seattle cop joking about the death of an Indian student after she was hit by a speeding police car.

23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was pursuing her master’s degree at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. She lost her life in January this year when she was hit by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave. He was driving at nearly 120 kmph on the way to a report of an overdose, according to a report by The Seattle Times.

Also read: Jadavpur University student death: 3 more arrests, BJP says ‘anti-national forces need to be ousted from campus’

Also Read

The Consulate General of India expressed deep concern after the video of the officer’s reaction went viral, calling the incident “deeply troubling.”

“We have strongly raised this matter with local authorities in Seattle and Washington State, as well as senior officials in Washington, D.C., urging a thorough investigation and action against those involved in this tragic case,” the consulate said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Consulate and Embassy will continue to closely monitor this matter with all relevant authorities,” it added.

Cop recorded joking about Jaahnavi Kandula’s death

A video released by the Seattle Police Department has sparked outrage as it shows Officer Daniel Auderer laughing while discussing the tragic death of 23-year-old Northeastern University student Jaahnavi Kandula. Kandula lost her life in January when she was struck by a patrol car driven by another officer, Kevin Dave.

According to a report from The Seattle Times, the officer behind the wheel was traveling at a speed of 74 mph (119 kmph), causing Kandula’s body to be thrown more than 100 feet (30 meters).

Seattle Police Officers’ Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer’s call with the guild’s president was captured on his body camera. Auderer was tasked with assessing whether Officer Dave was impaired.

In the footage, Auderer can be heard making callous comments, suggesting that the victim “had limited value anyway”. He said “She is dead” before bursting out into laughter and calling Kandula “a regular person”. Through bursts of laughter, he added, “Yeah, just write a check. Eleven thousand dollars.”

The clip ends with him saying, “She was 26 anyway, she had limited value”, getting her age wrong.

He appears to make light of the tragic incident and dismisses any notion that the officer involved might be at fault or that a criminal investigation should be conducted.

More Stories on
US News

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 10:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS