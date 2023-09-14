India demands probe after US cop caught jesting about Indian student’s death

India has urged the US to conduct a thorough investigation into bodycam footage of a Seattle cop joking about the death of an Indian student after she was hit by a speeding police car.

23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was pursuing her master’s degree at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. She lost her life in January this year when she was hit by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave. He was driving at nearly 120 kmph on the way to a report of an overdose, according to a report by The Seattle Times.

The Consulate General of India expressed deep concern after the video of the officer’s reaction went viral, calling the incident “deeply troubling.”

Recent reports including in media of the handling of Ms Jaahnavi Kandula’s death in a road accident in Seattle in January are deeply troubling. We have taken up the matter strongly with local authorities in Seattle & Washington State as well as senior officials in Washington DC — India in SF (@CGISFO) September 13, 2023

“We have strongly raised this matter with local authorities in Seattle and Washington State, as well as senior officials in Washington, D.C., urging a thorough investigation and action against those involved in this tragic case,” the consulate said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Consulate and Embassy will continue to closely monitor this matter with all relevant authorities,” it added.

Cop recorded joking about Jaahnavi Kandula’s death

A video released by the Seattle Police Department has sparked outrage as it shows Officer Daniel Auderer laughing while discussing the tragic death of 23-year-old Northeastern University student Jaahnavi Kandula. Kandula lost her life in January when she was struck by a patrol car driven by another officer, Kevin Dave.

Police officer, captured on bodycam, who killed 23 yr old Jahnavi Kandula, disgustingly says:



“She's just a regular person



Write a check for $11,000; she was 26 anyway, had limited value”



Sending our heartfelt prayers to her grieving family 🙏🙏



pic.twitter.com/6tjacXxvXC — M9.NEWS (@M9Breaking) September 12, 2023

According to a report from The Seattle Times, the officer behind the wheel was traveling at a speed of 74 mph (119 kmph), causing Kandula’s body to be thrown more than 100 feet (30 meters).

Seattle Police Officers’ Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer’s call with the guild’s president was captured on his body camera. Auderer was tasked with assessing whether Officer Dave was impaired.

In the footage, Auderer can be heard making callous comments, suggesting that the victim “had limited value anyway”. He said “She is dead” before bursting out into laughter and calling Kandula “a regular person”. Through bursts of laughter, he added, “Yeah, just write a check. Eleven thousand dollars.”

The clip ends with him saying, “She was 26 anyway, she had limited value”, getting her age wrong.

He appears to make light of the tragic incident and dismisses any notion that the officer involved might be at fault or that a criminal investigation should be conducted.