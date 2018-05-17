India deeply concerned with tension on Gaza border: MEA

Demonstrations have been taking place at the border fence for the past seven weeks, as part of a protest branded the ‘Great March of Return’. (Photo: Reuters)

India today said it was deeply concerned with tensions on the boundary fence between the Gaza strip and Israel where more than 50 Palestinians have lost their lives, and urged all sides to avoid escalation of the situation. Israeli forces killed 59 Palestinians during clashes and protests along the Gaza border on Monday against the US embassy opening in Jerusalem in the conflict’s bloodiest day in years. Demonstrations have been taking place at the border fence for the past seven weeks, as part of a protest branded the ‘Great March of Return’.

“India is deeply concerned with continuing tensions on the border between Gaza strip and Israel where more than 50 Palestinian nationals lost their lives and thousands injured on 14th of May. We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives. “We urge all sides to avoid escalation of the situation so as to create a conducive atmosphere to resume the peace process,” the Ministry of External Affair said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Palestine in February. He had assured Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas that India was committed to the Palestinian people’s interests and hoped for return of peace in this region.

“We know that it is not easy, but we should keep striving because a lot is at stake,” Modi had said in a joint press conference with Abbas.