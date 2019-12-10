‘Neither accurate nor warranted’: India counters US Commission on Citizenship Amendment Bill after call to sanction Amit Shah

The Citizenship Bill has been cleared by the Lower House and is expected to come for passage in the Upper House on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday strongly rejected the statement of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom which called the Citizenship Bill “a dangerous turn in the wrong direction”. A day after the Lok Sabha cleared the Citizenship Bill, the US Commission said that it was “deeply disturbed” by the legislation and the US should consider sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah if the Bill passes through both houses of Parliament.

Taking strong objection to these remarks, the MEA said that the statement made by USCIRF Bill was “neither accurate nor warranted”. It said that the new Citizenship Bill provides expedited consideration for citizenship to persecuted religious minorities already in India from certain contiguous countries. “It seeks to address their current difficulties and meet their basic human rights. Such an initiative should be welcomed, not criticized by those who are genuinely committed to religious freedom,” the ministry said.

It further added that the bill does not affect the existing avenues to all communities interested in seeking citizenship from doing so. Highlighting the difference between taking and granting citizenship, the ministry said: “Neither Citizenship Amendment Bill nor the National Register of Citizens process seeks to strip citizenship from any Indian citizen of any faith.”

The new bill seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted people from six minority communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

However, the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (UCIRF) called the bill dangerous as it doesn’t include Muslims. In a statement, USIRF said that it is “deeply troubled by the passage of the CAB, originally introduced by Home Minister Shah, in the Lok Sabha given the religion criterion in the bill”.

“If the CAB passes in both houses of parliament, the US government should consider sanctions against the Home Minister Amit Shah and other principal leadership,” the commission demanded.

