India controlled second wave of Covid-19 in a very short time under PM Modi’s leadership: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that the decline in oxygen demand is a sign that the pandemic is also on the decline.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India managed to control the second wave of COVID-19 in a very short time. Shah attributed the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The Home minister made the remarks while virtually inaugurating nine oxygen plants in Gujarat. “When the second wave of COVID-19 came, it spared quickly by changing its form…not only it spread quickly, it was also seen that it affected people’s health adversely…despite that, we controlled it in a short span and ensured it declines, is a collective success for us,” said Shah in Hindi.

Referring to the country’s size, Shah said that it is not a mean achievement. He said that while media did not report but the arrangements in very developed countries crumbled and that can be seen on social media.

“It seems nature is testing India as both its east and west corners were affected by cyclones, along with other struggles. As it is said, leadership and social organisations are tested during difficult times… And I am glad to say that in the time of difficulty, the country, under the leadership of PM Modi… when you compare with the world… has achieved huge success against Covid,” said Amit Shah.

Shah also said that he shares the grief of those who have lost near and dear ones. “In India, we fought this battle with planning and courage… Here fighting alongside the government were 135 crore Indians, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he said.

With the government’s vaccination policy facing criticism from courts and the Opposition across states, Shah said India had set a “world record” in fastest vaccination, and that the PM aimed to cover maximum people in minimum time.

Admitting that oxygen supply was one of the biggest challenges faced by the states and the Modi government, Shah said that the demand increased almost 10 folds and meeting that demand within a month was a challenge.

“But under PM Modi’s leadership, the Indian government and all the state governments accepted this challenge,” Shah said, listing the efforts to increase oxygen supply, including through plants and concentrators using PM-CARES fund.

He said that the decline in oxygen demand is a sign that the pandemic is also on the decline.