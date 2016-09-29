Here’s how India’s surgical strikes on Pakistani terror launch pads were backed by US

​​ ​
September 30, 2016
The surgical strikes by Indian Army on terror launch pads in the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was backed by the US, it has emerged now. The US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take action against UN-designated terrorist outfits and delegitimise them. It also slammed India’s neighbor for resorting to cross-border terrorism and reiterated its support to India on the issue of terrorism.

Ahead of monitoring surgical strikes by Indian Army across the Line of Control on terror launch pads in Pakistan, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a significant conversation with his US counterpart Susan E Rice on Wednesday.

It is hard to imagine that the duo would not have talked about India’s decision to carry out surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. There are several reasons for this: Frist, India-US proximity has increased in recent years. While it was already good during then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, it has apparently reached new heights under PM Narendra Modi.

Secondly, there has been a visible change in the US’s approach towards addressing global terrorism. Since 9/11, the US has been vocal against terrorism but failed to restrain Pakistan from allowing terrorists operate from its territory. The US can no longer have a two-faced relationship with India and Pakistan over terrorism.

Defense experts in India have been advising the government to carry out surgical strikes on Pakistani terror camps across the border for a long time. However, in the absence of political will, Indian Armed forces couldn’t conduct such exercise in the past.

In a surgical strike, a specific target is destroyed in a time-bound manner without any or minimal collateral damages.

Sharing the details of the talk between Rice and Doval on Wednesday, a White House statement said, “Ambassador Rice strongly condemned the September 18 cross-border attack on the Indian Army Brigade headquarters in Uri and offered condolences to the victims and their families.”

Rice affirmed President Barack Obama’s commitment to “redouble” the US’ efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorism throughout the world.

“Highlighting the danger that cross-border terrorism poses to the region, Ambassador Rice reiterated our (US) expectation that Pakistan take effective action to combat and delegitimize United Nations-designated terrorist individuals and entities, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and their affiliates,” the statement said.

Before Rice, US Secretary of State John Kerry had talked to India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj twice in the last two days, a report in The Indian Express said today. This was for the first time when the US had spoken to the Indian government at a senior level after the Uri attack, hinting the US was aware of India’s decision.

While the US cannot openly claim it backed the surgical strikes by India, the US decision not to interfere in the matter between India and Pakistan, as reported today, and monitor from a distance, doesn’t augur well for Pakistan which continues to be in denial mode over its terror credentials.

