India condemns terror attack near Egypt’s Giza pyramids that killed 4 people

By: | Published: December 29, 2018 4:01 PM

India Saturday condemned the "cowardly" terror attack on a tourist bus near Egypt's world-famous Giza pyramids in which at least four people were killed and 10 others injured.

Egypt, Egypt attack, Egypt bus attack, Giza pyramids, terrorist attack, Vietnamese tourists, world news, india newsPolice officers inspect a scene of a bus blast in Giza, Egypt, December 28, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)

India Saturday condemned the “cowardly” terror attack on a tourist bus near Egypt’s world-famous Giza pyramids in which at least four people were killed and 10 others injured. The Ministry of External Affairs said India stands with the government and people of Egypt in their fight against terrorism.

“We condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids in Egypt on 28th December in which innocent lives were lost,” the MEA said in a statement. “We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery for those injured. We stand with the Government and people of Egypt in their fight against terrorism,” it said.

According to reports, a roadside bomb hit the bus killing three Vietnamese tourists and a local guide. It was first terror attack targeting foreign tourists in Egypt in nearly a year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. India condemns terror attack near Egypt’s Giza pyramids that killed 4 people
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition