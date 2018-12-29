India condemns terror attack near Egypt’s Giza pyramids that killed 4 people

Police officers inspect a scene of a bus blast in Giza, Egypt, December 28, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)

India Saturday condemned the “cowardly” terror attack on a tourist bus near Egypt’s world-famous Giza pyramids in which at least four people were killed and 10 others injured. The Ministry of External Affairs said India stands with the government and people of Egypt in their fight against terrorism.

“We condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the tourist bus near the Giza Pyramids in Egypt on 28th December in which innocent lives were lost,” the MEA said in a statement. “We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery for those injured. We stand with the Government and people of Egypt in their fight against terrorism,” it said.

According to reports, a roadside bomb hit the bus killing three Vietnamese tourists and a local guide. It was first terror attack targeting foreign tourists in Egypt in nearly a year.