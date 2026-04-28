India has called for the immediate restoration of safe and uninterrupted maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in West Asia, warning that any disruption to key sea routes could have far-reaching consequences for the global economy.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council debate on maritime safety, India’s Charge d’affaires to the UN, Yojna Patel, underscored the importance of secure waterways for global trade and stability. She highlighted growing concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and risks faced by seafarers in the region.

India flags risks to seafarers, global trade

“As a major trading nation, India strongly deplores the recent targeting of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the endangerment of innocent civilian crew members. Such actions have resulted in the tragic loss of precious lives of Indian seafarers and are unacceptable,” Patel said during the debate.

India reiterated that freedom of navigation must be upheld under international law and stressed that any disruption to vital sea lanes impacts not just trade, but also energy and humanitarian supply chains. With Indian nationals forming a significant portion of the global seafaring workforce, the safety of crews remains a key concern for New Delhi.

UN warns of wider global impact

The issue has also drawn attention at the highest levels of the United Nations. Antonio Guterres warned that disruptions in the region are testing the resilience of global trade systems and the international order itself.

“These men and women are not parties to any conflict. They are civilian workers keeping the world supplied. Their safety, their well-being, and their rights must be protected – at all times, and in all waters,” Guterres said.

He urged all sides involved in the conflict to ensure that maritime routes remain open. “Let ships pass. No tolls. No discrimination. Let trade resume. Let the global economy breathe.”

The crisis has already begun to affect shipping volumes through the Strait, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors linking the Persian Gulf with global markets. According to UN estimates, thousands of seafarers remain stranded at sea while commercial vessels face mounting risks navigating the region.

India has also put forward measures to support seafarers, including a round-the-clock helpline operated by its Directorate General of Shipping, which has handled thousands of distress calls and queries amid the ongoing crisis.