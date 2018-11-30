India committed to globalisation, reformed multilateralism, says PM Narendra Modi

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 9:41 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India's commitment to globalisation and reformed multilateralism at an informal meeting of the BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here.

 

In his departure statement Thursday, Modi said through the 10 years of its existence, the G-20 has strived to promote stable and sustainable global growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India’s commitment to globalisation and reformed multilateralism at an informal meeting of the BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here. Modi arrived Argentina’s capital of Buenos Aires on Thursday to attend the G-20 summit where he will discuss ways to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade with other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

“In his first of the many engagements today, PM @narendramodi participated at #BRICS Leaders’ Informal Meeting on the margins of #G20Summit. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to globalisation and reformed multilateralism,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted.

“This objective is of particular significance for developing countries and emerging economies such as India, which is today the fastest growing large economy in the world,” he said. Modi said India’s contribution to global economic growth and prosperity underlined its commitment to ‘Building Consensus for Fair and Sustainable Development’, which is the theme of the summit. “I look forward to meeting leaders from other G-20 countries to review the work of G-20 in the last 10 years of its existence and chart the ways and means to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade,” he said. The timing of the meetings are directly related to period of major global developments, PMO sources said. They said it is indicative of India’s growing diplomatic and economic profile in the world.

