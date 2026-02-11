Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday noted the successful resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and expressed hope for its continued expansion as India and China held high-level talks in New Delhi to review bilateral relations.

“Both sides recognised the need for an early conclusion of an updated air services agreement. The two sides agreed to continue to take practical steps for visa facilitation and promote people-to-people contacts.”

The discussions took place during a meeting between Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu under the framework of the India-China Strategic Dialogue. Ma is in India to attend the BRICS Sherpa meeting. The talks focused on rebuilding ties after the October 2024 border agreement, following years of strain caused by the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Peace at LAC seen as key to progress

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides stressed that stability along the Line of Actual Control remains essential for the broader relationship to move forward.

“Both sides underscored the importance of peace and tranquility in the border areas for overall progress in bilateral relations,” the MEA statement said, adding, “They reiterated their commitment to implement the guidance provided by their leaders including on the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to… issues and concerns related to bilateral trade.”

During the meeting, the Chinese side also conveyed that Beijing understands and respects India’s aspirations for membership of the United Nations Security Council, the MEA said.

Broader regional and global discussions

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest. In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the talks reviewed the “positive momentum” in bilateral relations and explored ways to advance ties while “addressing concerns on sensitive issues”.

China’s official readout described the meeting as “friendly, candid and in-depth” and said both countries should approach ties from a strategic and long-term perspective, deepen mutual trust, expand cooperation, and manage differences responsibly.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said China was ready to work with India, the BRICS chair for the year, and other members to strengthen cooperation and promote multilateral coordination following the Vice Foreign Minister’s participation in the BRICS Sherpa meeting.